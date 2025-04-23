Home » Entertainment » Lena Dunham & Carly Rae Jepsen Making ’10 Things I Hate About You’ Broadway Musical

Lena Dunham and Carly Rae Jepsen are collaborating on a Broadway musical adaptation of the iconic 90’s romantic-comedy 10 Things I Hate About You. The project will feature Jepsen co-writing the score with producer Ethan Gruska, while Dunham will co-write the book alongside playwright Jessica Huang. 10 Things I Hate About You, based on William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, propelled the careers of Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. It achieved box office success and attained cult status due to its astute portrayal of teenage life in a 1990s Seattle suburb. Details on the musical’s premiere remain undisclosed. (Variety)

