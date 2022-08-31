Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone Break Up

PRPhotos.com

After more than four years together, Don’t Look Up actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Bukowski actress Camila Morrone have reportedly decided to go their separate ways. The pair began dating in 2018, and they made their debut as a couple at the Oscars in February 2020.

Earlier this year, DiCaprio and Morrone were photographed celebrating the Fourth of July together at a beach in Malibu. In August, Morrone was spotted with her mother in St. Tropez, while DiCaprio was seen out to dinner with friends in Los Angeles last week.

Morrone told the Los Angeles Times in 2019 that it was “frustrating” to mostly be known for her relationship with DiCaprio. “I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating. … I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation,” she said.