Leonardo DiCaprio Co-Financing Luxury Green Hotel In Israel, Sparking Criticism

Leonardo DiCaprio has entered a new venture as a co-financier of an eco-certified resort development near Tel Aviv, Israel. The 14-story, 365-room hotel project at Herzliya Marina will expand upon the original 10,000 square meter proposal from 2018, now encompassing 51,000 square meters. DiCaprio, who holds a 10% stake, has touted the development’s commitment to sustainable, environmentally-conscious practices, stating, “Green environmental development is a significant part of building communities that work in partnership with nature and not against it.” However, the actor’s involvement has sparked some controversy given the backdrop of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza. Activists have criticized DiCaprio, a UN Messenger of Peace, for “profiting from apartheid during a genocide” while the region faces a “humanitarian catastrophe.” (Story URL)