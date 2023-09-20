Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Vanna White + More!

PRPhotos.com

LEONARDO DICAPRIO SAYS HOLLYWOOD NEEDS TO ‘DO MORE’ WHEN IT COMES TO DEPICTING NATIVE AMERICANS: Leonardo DiCaprio spoke about his new movie Killers of the Flower Moon in an interview with British Vogue that took place before the SAG-AFTRA strike and was published on Tuesday (September 19th). “It’s a completely forgotten part of American history, and an open wound that still festers,” he said. “Hollywood has a long history and checkered past in its depiction of Native American people. We need to do more. You know, we are coming towards a great reckoning of our past. The more that these stories can be told in a truthful way, the more it can be a healing process.” As for his costar, Lily Gladstone, the Titanic actor told the outlet, “Lily is absolutely astonishing in this movie. She carries the entire film and the story.” Killers of the Flower Moon is set to hit theaters on October 20th.

VANNA WHITE WILL CONTINUE CO-HOSTING ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE:’ Deadline reports that Vanna White has reached a deal with ABC to continue cohosting Wheel of Fortune through the 2025-26 season, alongside Ryan Seacrest as he fills Pat Sajak‘s shoes. Seacrest told Fortune earlier this week, “I love Vanna White. I’ve known Vanna for a long time. We sat in important places next to each other. And I hope for nothing more than to be able to walk out on that stage and host with her.”

‘THE VIEW’ FACES CRITICISM FOR CONTINUING TO AIR SHOW AMID STRIKES: Deadline reports that the WGA launched a “renewed campaign” to picket The View on Tuesday (September 19th) amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. This comes after other daytime talk shows paused production in solidarity with the strikers. On Tuesday (September 19th), the union members could be heard chanting, “The View is a struck show/Don’t cross the picket line” and “Hey, View, be like Drew/Shut it down.” Monarch showrunner Melissa London Hilfers told the outlet, “They are an employer of WGA writers,” and said it was “a huge slap in the face of labor that they are on the air.”

‘DARK WINDS’ IS RENEWED FOR A THIRD SEASON: Variety reports that AMC renewed Dark Winds for a third season on Tuesday (September 19th). Based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, the official logline reads, “Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) reunites with Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), his former deputy turned private eye, when their separate cases bring them together in pursuit of the same suspect. They find themselves in the high desert of Navajo Country, chasing a killer who’s turned his sights on them to protect a secret that rips open old wounds and challenges Leaphorn’s moral and professional code.”