Leonardo DiCaprio Says ‘My Biggest Regret’ Is Turning Down ‘Boogie Nights’

Leonardo DiCaprio revealed his biggest career regret in a candid interview with his One Battle After Another director Paul Thomas Anderson: turning down Anderson’s offer to star in the 1997 film Boogie Nights. DiCaprio was Anderson’s original choice to play Eddie Adams, a high-school dropout who becomes a popular adult film star, but had already committed to the role of Jack Dawson in the blockbuster Titanic. “My biggest regret is not doing Boogie Nights,” DiCaprio admitted. “It was a profound movie of my generation.” Anderson had initially considered DiCaprio after watching his performance in The Basketball Diaries, but ultimately cast Mark Wahlberg in the iconic role. Now, three decades later, DiCaprio and Anderson have collaborated on their first film, One Battle After Another, in which DiCaprio plays a washed-up revolutionary fighting to save his teenage daughter. (Variety)