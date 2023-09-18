Leslie Jones, Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman + More!

PRPhotos.com

LESLIE JONES SAYS CHRIS ROCK WENT TO COUNSELING FOLLOWING OSCARS SLAP: Leslie Jones spoke with People in a recent interview about how the infamous Oscars slap “really affected” her friend and fellow comedian, Chris Rock. The Ghostbusters actress told the outlet that he was “humiliated” by Will Smith slapping him across the face onstage. “People need to understand his daughters, his parents, saw that. He had to go to counseling with his daughters.” She added, “Everybody got pissed off about him doing a special. That’s what comedians do. Instead of us going crazy we f—king go talk about it on the f—king stage. Thank God we’ve got the stage.”

HUGH JACKMAN AND DEBORRA-LEE JACKMAN ARE SEPARATING AFTER 27 YEARS OF MARRIAGE: Hugh Jackman and his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Jackman, announced in an exclusive statement to People that they are going their separate ways. “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the pair wrote. “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.” Hugh and Deborra-Lee met on the set of the Australian show Corelli in 1995. Together they share two adult children.

BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER GARNER ARE SPOTTED HUGGING IN CAR: Page Six reports that exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were photographed hugging inside of the Gone Girl actor’s car over the weekend. Garner was in the back seat and wrapped her arms around Affleck, while their daughter Seraphina sat in the passenger seat. Photographs show Affleck seeming to lean his head toward the Alias actress with his eyes closed. The pair were married for 10 years and coparent three children together.

LAMAR ODOM CRASHES HIS CAR INTO TWO PARKED VEHICLES: TMZ reports that Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Lamar Odom crashed his Mercedes-Benz into two parked cars last week. The former basketball star’s rep said he lost control of the vehicle while driving home from a friend’s house at 3 a.m, after dropping his cell phone. Luckily, no one was hurt.