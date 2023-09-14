Leslie Jones Reveals She Was Sexually Abused As A Child

PRPhotos.com

Leslie Jones opened up to People in an interview published Wednesday (September 13th) about being sexually abused as a child. Jones writes about this trauma in her forthcoming memoir Leslie F*cking Jones, set to be released on Tuesday (September 19th).

The Saturday Night Live alum shared with the outlet she was sexually assaulted when she was only two or three years old. Jones said writing about this experience was "very emotional," and "very hard" for her.

“It was one of my babysitters who messed with me,” the Ghostbusters actress writes in her new book. “Man I wish I could go back and fight that guy — that little girl couldn’t protect herself.” Jones also told the outlet that she is unsure if her late parents ever knew about the assault.