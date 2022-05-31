Leslie Mann, Tim Robbins, Bradley Cooper + More!

PRPhotos.com

NETFLIX CEO BACKS DAVE CHAPPELLE AND RICKY GERVAIS: TMZ reports that Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos is standing in support of Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais, despite the backlash they’ve received for transphobia on both comedians’ Netflix comedy specials. Sarandos told The New York Times recently, “I think it’s very important to the American culture generally to have free expression. We’re programming for a lot of diverse people who have different opinions and different tastes and different styles … We want something for everybody but everything’s not going to be for everybody.”

LESLIE MANN AND TIM ROBBINS LEAVE ‘THE POWER:’ According to Deadline, Leslie Mann and Tim Robbins have both left the Amazon Studios' thriller The Power. Both roles will be recast, and their scenes will be reshot.

SEE FIRST LOOK AT BRADLEY COOPER AS LEONARD BERNSTEIN: Entertainment Tonight reports that first-look photos of Bradley Cooper on the set of the Netflix biopic Maestro were released on Monday (May 30th). Cooper is set to play older and younger versions of conductor Leonard Bernstein in the film.

ALYCIA DEBNAM-CAREY EXITS ‘FEAR OF THE WALKING DEAD:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alycia Debnam-Carey is leaving Fear of the Walking Dead after seven seasons. Debnam-Carey has played Alicia Clark on the series since it debuted in 2015 as a prequel to The Walking Dead.