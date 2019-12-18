Liam Hemsworth Facing $150K Suit Over IG Photos

PRPhotos.com

Liam Hemsworth has had a rough 2019. Just as it seemed like he was getting his life back together following his split from Miley Cyrus (and then watching her have very public relationships as the news of their impending divorce landed), he got slapped with a $150K lawsuit by Splash News and Picture Agency.

Hemsworth, the suit alleges, should not have posted shots the agency took of him while filming Isn’t It Romantic. Yes … he is actually getting sued for posting a shot of himself on his own Instagram profile.

According to court docs, Hemworth is being accused of copyright infringement because he posted the shots without the photographer’s permission. The pics in question are described as a “series of photos depicting defendant Hemsworth performing an outdoor scene on location for production of the film Isn't It Romantic.”

The suit alleges that he first posted the shots in July of 2018, then did it again this year: “Hemsworth or someone acting on his behalf again posted the Photograph to Hemsworth's Instagram Story twice on June 20, 2019. That same day, there was a swipe-up feature on his Instagram story to encourage people to vote for the movie Isn't It Romantic for the Teen Choice Movie Awards.”

The suit claims his intentions were “willful” and “malicious.”