Liam Hemsworth Makes It Official With Gabrielle Brooks

Liam Hemsworth and his long-term girlfriend are making things (publicly) official. The pair attended the Gold Dinner 2021 in Australia together Friday, with Liam’s brother Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky. Liam shared shots of the evening on Instagram, with one showing the couples posing alongside Matt Damon’s wife Luciana Barroso

“Fantastic night raising much needed funds and awareness for one of the most important and challenging issues, children's mental health," Liam wrote. "Thank you @itsmondotcom for hosting the evening and all you do for the Sydney children's hospital @sydney_kids #golddinner."

The pair were first linked in December of 2019. He was previously married to Miley Cyrus

