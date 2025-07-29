Liam Neeson & Pamela Anderson Address Dating Rumors

Getty Images

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, co-stars in the upcoming Naked Gun reboot, addressed the dating rumors surrounding them during a recent TV interview. Neeson, 73, and Anderson, 58, acknowledged their “lovely, budding chemistry” on set, but emphasized that they were simply letting their on-screen connection “breathe” without any pressure to label it. Both actors praised each other’s professionalism and talent, with Anderson describing Neeson as a “perfect gentleman” who looked after her. Despite the speculation, the two hinted at maintaining a platonic friendship, with Anderson referring to Neeson as a “forever friend.” The Naked Gun hits theaters Friday. (Usmagazine)