Lil Nas X Hospitalized After Bizarrely Roaming L.A. Streets In Underwear

Getty Images

Lil Nas X was hospitalized after being found wandering Los Angeles streets in his underwear. The “Old Town Road” artist was taken into custody by LAPD officers yesterday after they received calls about a nearly naked man on the street. He reportedly lunged at police and was handcuffed before being transferred to a hospital. No charges have been filed. In the past, Lil Nas X has spoken openly about his family’s history of addiction and his own marijuana use while grieving the deaths of fellow rappers. He recently experienced significant health issues, including losing movement on the right side of his face, which he said has since improved. Lil Nas X is currently preparing to release his second studio album, Dreamboy, expected to feature collaborations with Beyoncé, Jermaine Dupri, and Nile Rodgers. (Us Weekly)