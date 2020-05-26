Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Have Split: Report

PRPhotos.com

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have broken up (again), according to reports. The Riverdale sweethearts have been mostly on, but occasionally (reportedly) off for three years.

Page Six reports that Sprouse, 27, and Hustlers actress Reinhart, 23—they play Jughead and Betty, respectively on Riverdale, and known as “Bughead” by fans—are quarantining separately.

The pair have denied breakup rumors in the past, but now, an insider is telling Page Six: “Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends.”

Rumors of their split launched after Skeet Ulrich (who plays Sprouse’s on-screen father) and his girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin chatted on Instagram Live with fans. When someone asked if Ulrich thought Bughead was a cute couple, he said: “I think they were a very cute couple,” Skeet responded. Then Irwin added, “They were a very cute couple,” emphasizing the word “were.” “They’re both beautiful people,” she said.

In April, Sprouse addressed speculation that he had cheated on Reinhart with model Kaia Gerber, writing: “When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”