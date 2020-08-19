Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Heartbreak

PRPhotos.com

Lili Reinhart opened up to Refinery29 about her recent struggles. She told the outlet: “I am not the human being I was four months ago.” She has been sheltering in place, hanging with her new puppy and thinking about two forthcoming projects: her debut book of poetry out September 29th, Swimming Lessons, and her teen drama Chemical Hearts, set to drop on Amazon August 21st.

She said her road to fame was intense: “Between [12 and 19] I was struggling being told no. I was broke. I was mentally unwell.” And after the success of Riverdale occupied her, now Reinhart is excited to take a deep breath. She said: “This has been the first time in four years where I've been able to like stop and process the immense life changes that I've gone through.”

She said: “I couldn't see the light. I was like, I feel like I'm dying. It was f***ing rough, and there's no other way through it than just through it. I've seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there. I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my s**t. I had to face my own pain head-on.”

Seeing as she recently split from Cole Sprouse, magazines started reporting her interview as part of their breakup saga. And she did, to be fair, in the interview also say: “The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life and my therapist [told] me, ‘Your body's going through withdrawal from love. ‘You're used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you're with.’ In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again.”

But she wasn’t feeling the response.

When she saw reports emerging that connected her depression to her breakup, she took to Twitter to clear things up, writing: “Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a ‘breakup.’ They are about the depression I’ve felt over these last few months. Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait.”