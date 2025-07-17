‘Lilo & Stitch’ Becomes Hollywood’s First Movie To Hit $1 Billion In 2025

Getty Images

Disney’s live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch has become the first Hollywood movie in 2025 to reach $1 billion at the global box office. The film has earned $416.1 million in North America and $584.8 million internationally, totaling $1.001 billion worldwide after eight weekends in theaters. While Lilo & Stitch is a success, China’s Ne Zha 2 remains the top-grossing film of the year with $1.899 billion. The film, originally intended for streaming, showcases Disney’s ability to generate substantial returns from theatrical releases. With the achievement, Disney has now released four billion-dollar films in the past 13 months. Lilo & Stitch 2 has already been announced. (Variety)