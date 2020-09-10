Lily Allen and David Harbour Get Married In Vegas

PRPhotos.com

This time, what happened in Vegas won’t stay there. Lily Allen and David Harbour got married shortly after obtaining a marriage license on Sunday. After reports of their license-obtaining went wide, they shared pics of a “small reception” following their Graceland Chapel ceremony.

“In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic,” Harbour, 45, captioned his photos, which included an Elvis Presley impersonator.

“Refreshments were served at a small reception following,” he added of their In-N-Out burgers and fries.

Allen, 35, whore a white-blazer-style Dior dress and black heels and Harbour wore a classic suit.