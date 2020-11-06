Lily James Spotted Out With Dominic Cooper

PRPhotos.com

Lily James was spotted out with Dominic Cooper in London a month after she was caught snuggling up with her married costar Dominic West, who is married. The pair appeared to be trying to keep a low profile, but were captioned by photogs anyway.

The Cinderella star has canceled multiple interviews after photos of her PDA with West made headlines. The scandal was wide enough to prompt West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald pose for photographs and issue a statement saying they were “very much still together.”

The couple, who wed in 2010, share four children: Dora, 14, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 5. West is also the father of Martha, 22, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Polly Astor.

James has not addressed the situation, but was reportedly “flirtatious” with West on-set. Soon after that story broke in October, James’ on-set flirtation was also linked to the breakup of Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers.

It’s unclear if James and Cooper are more than friends, but she was linked to Chris Evans over the summer, and dated Matt Smith for several years previously.