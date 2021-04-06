Lily-Rose Depp Talks Fame and Working With Dad Johnny Depp

PRPhotos.com

Lily-Rose Depp grew up in the spotlight as the daughter of mega-star Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. She is so used to fame, she doesn’t think about it, she told ET. “Fame is a silly side effect of what we both really love doing,” she said of herself and Voyagers co-star, Tyle Sheridan. “I think I can speak for both of us when I say that we just really, really love our jobs. We're both really passionate about it and feel really grateful and privileged that we're able to… wake up and do things that we love to do.”

“There are other things that come along with that that I can't say I'm very interested in,” she continued. “What's interesting to me is beautiful storytelling and complex characters and things like that. That's the only interesting part of it for me.”

Would she work on a film project with her father? “Never say never. That's really not something that I consider first and foremost… What's interesting to me is the particular character that I may or may not be playing and then the story that it's telling and everything,” she said. “I think when the cast then starts to fill that story out and everything, those are other things to consider. But yeah, I mean, I love to work with great actors.”

Voyagers is due out April 9.