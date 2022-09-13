Home » Entertainment » Lily Tomlin Calls Jane Fonda ‘Indomitable’ Following Cancer Diagnosis

Lily Tomlin Calls Jane Fonda ‘Indomitable’ Following Cancer Diagnosis

Lily Tomlin is in awe of her longtime friend and costar, Jane Fonda. Earlier this month, Fonda announced that she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which she referred to as a “very treatable” cancer.

Tomlin spoke with People at the Toronto International Film Festival Monday (September 12th), praising Fonda as “indomitable.”

"She's very forthright and talkative about what's going on with her in all respects," she said. "First thing, she says, 'Don't worry, it's really treatable. It's one of the most treatable forms that you could possibly have, so I'm really lucky in that regard.' "

"And she's like, 'So are you gonna come to my next fundraiser?' " Tomlin added with a laugh. "That's her main objective."

