Lindsay Lohan & Shailene Woodley’s ‘Count My Lies’ Scores Series Order At Hulu

Getty Images

Hulu has ordered the limited series Count My Lies starring Lindsay Lohan and Shailene Woodley. The show, from This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, follows compulsive liar Sloane Caraway (Woodley) who secures a nanny job in a household with deep secrets, played by Lohan and her character Jay Lockhart. Based on Sophie Stava’s novel, the series will be written and executive produced by Aptaker and Berger, who also created Hulu’s How I Met Your Father. Woodley will also star in the second season of Hulu’s Paradise, from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman. (The Wrap)