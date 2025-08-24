Lionel Richie Safe, Suspect Arrested After Attempted Burglary At Beverly Hills Home

Getty Images

A suspect has been arrested for breaking into the Beverly Hills mansion of singer Lionel Richie, who was reportedly at home during the incident. According to police, officers responded to an emergency call about a suspected intruder on Richie’s property just after midnight on Friday. A subsequent search of the neighborhood led to the arrest of 38-year-old Michael Bond near Wilshire Boulevard and Beverly Glen. Richie, 76, was unharmed as the would-be burglar was scared off by the home’s security alarm and fled without taking anything. Surveillance footage captured the break-in, and investigators are still reviewing the evidence. In a statement, Richie thanked law enforcement for their prompt response and the suspect’s quick arrest on charges of residential burglary. (NYDN)