Lisa Ann Walter And Elaine Hendrix Uncover Secret Family Connection

Getty Images

On the first episode of Ancestry’s unFamiliar YouTube show, released on Monday (September 18th), Parent Trap costars and real-life besties Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix discovered that their great grandparents were likely acquainted. Both of the actress’ families lived on Elizabeth Street in New York City in the early 1900s.

"Of course they knew each other," Hendrix says in the episode. Walter replies, "It's almost not a surprise … Why in the world would we have met and become besties in six hours?"

Hendrix adds, "It was fate."

Talking with People about the episode, the Abbott Elementary star called the Superstar actress her “life partner.” She explained, “Everybody has a person they check in with about everything in their life. And Elaine is it for me."