Lisa Rinna Claims QVC Is Muzzling Her, Leah McSweeney Slams Ramona Singer

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna spoke out on Instagram Story after critics she characterized as “Karens” tried to get her exclusive collection ousted from QVC over her political beliefs.

“I am sad to report it would now seem I can't use my platform to inform or question or say how I feel politically because the Karen's have bombarded QVC begging them to fire me and saying they will no longer buy my clothes,” Rinna wrote.

She continued: “It is a shame that I must be muzzled in order to support my family but that it just what it is. Remember you know how I feel. Use your voice and vote,” she continued.

Another post read was filled with stickers reading: “QUEER,” “PROUD TO BE PROUD,” “BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTERS,” and “THIS FIGHT AIN'T OVER.”

It’s not clear what the people she dubbed “Karens” (slang for someone who likes to police other people’s behavior) objected to, but she has posted in support of Black Lives Matter and Pride month multiple times.

RAMONA SINGER

Leah McSweeney, meanwhile, says she is “disgusted” by Real Housewives of New York co-star Ramona Singer for traveling during the coronavirus. She didn’t name names, but her post on Instagram Story made her target clear.

She said: “I am so disgusted by some of my castmates and their families who spent the entire f—ng quarantine in Florida, living it up, showing everyone how they’re living it up. Then Florida of course faces surge. They f—-ng come back to New York and they’re out like nothing. Not quarantining. Not taking this s–t seriously. And basically laughing in all of our faces.”

Singer has been posting frequently from the beach in Florida.