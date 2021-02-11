Home » Entertainment » Lisa Rinna Defends Teen Amelia Hamlin’s Lingerie Shots

Lisa Rinna Defends Teen Amelia Hamlin’s Lingerie Shots

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna doesn’t mind that her 19-year-old daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin is posting sexy lingerie shots on social media. The model grabbed 26K+ likes, and some serious trolling, for the shots.

Rinna herself has come under fire for posting sexy pics in celebration of her 57th birthday.

Rinna commented with heart emojis, and fans quickly took her to task. Wrote one: “Wtf is wrong with u? U like what u see???? Discusting sic.”

Rinna later responded, “What is wrong with you? This is my child.”

Rinna has also reportedly supported Hamlin’s relationship with Scott Disick, something fans also find baffling considering their almost 20-year age gap.

