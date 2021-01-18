Liv Tyler Shares Physical and Emotional Torment of COVID

PRPhotos.com

As time goes on, it becomes increasingly clear that COVID affects people in dramatically different ways. Liv Tyler shared her story, and it wasn’t an uplifting one. The Lord of the Rings star hit up social media to share the details of her symptoms, and said that her kids kept her hanging on.

Tyler shares daughter Lula Rose, 4, and son Sailor Gene, 5, with partner Dave Gardner, and 16-year-old son Milo William with her ex-husband Roy Langdon. She posted a shot of herself with your youngest, writing: “Reunited with my loves … what a wild 2 weeks.”

While she said she’s typically “private” and “shy,” she felt compelled to open up about her symptoms of COVID-19.

“This is a big one and i feel we all need to share our stories, to share information, to gather facts and awareness and mostly to know we are not alone in this. I tested positive for covid 19 on New Year's Eve day. S– I had made it all the way through 2020 keeping myself and my family safe. Doing everything i could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect others. Suddenly on The morn of the last day of 2020… boom it took me down. It comes on fast, like a locomotive. Owchie,” the actress continued. “With it Feelings of fear, shame and guilt swirling through you , who could you have gotten it from and who could you have infected…Terrifying. Luckily the rest of my family and bubble were negative

She continued: “There are so many strange elements to this sickness. It effects sic everyone so completely differently. I was so lucky and had corona light as my momma @realbebebuell called it but It floored me for 10 days in my bed.”

She also went into the “emotional and psychological” effect COVID-19 had on her.

“It F's with your body and mind equally. Everyday different. Being isolated in a room alone for 10 days is trippy to say the least,” Tyler said. “Waking up to news of our capital being under attack. Was it real or the twilight zone. Ohhh no it was real!!! the first days of 2021 have been scary for everyone in the world. The unknown so great.”

“Those who are working tirelessly to protect and care for others. Thank you,” Tyler continued. “We are all connected through this experience. I am Humbled and filled with gratitude . to be well , a gift and beaming love and light to all those who have left this world because of this virus and those who are suffering .”

The actress concluded her message, “Sending love and imaginary universal hugs to all.”

Tyler decided to not return to 9-1-1: Lone Star last year due to her concerns about the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. She shares a long list of celebs who have opened up about their COVID journey, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Antonio Banderas, Ellen DeGeneres, Pink, Prince Charles and dozens of others.