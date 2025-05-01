Live Aid’s 40th Anniversary To Be Celebrated With New Docuseries

A new documentary series will revisit the historic Live Aid concerts, marking their 40th anniversary. The series, co-produced by BBC and CNN, will explore the concerts’ impact on music, politics, and global awareness from 1985’s Live Aid to 2005’s Live 8. Exclusive interviews with key figures like Bob Geldof, Bono, Sting, U.S. President George Bush, President Obasanjo of Nigeria, and Birhan Woldu will be featured. The BBC will air a three-part series titled Live Aid at 40, while CNN will present a four-part show titled Live Aid: When Rock ’n’ Roll Took On the World. The documentary will feature 6.5 hours of highlights, backstage footage, and interviews with numerous icons. (Variety)