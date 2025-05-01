Home » Entertainment » Live Aid’s 40th Anniversary To Be Celebrated With New Docuseries

Live Aid’s 40th Anniversary To Be Celebrated With New Docuseries

Live Aid’s 40th Anniversary To Be Celebrated With New Docuseries
Posted on

A new documentary series will revisit the historic Live Aid concerts, marking their 40th anniversary. The series, co-produced by BBC and CNN, will explore the concerts’ impact on music, politics, and global awareness from 1985’s Live Aid to 2005’s Live 8. Exclusive interviews with key figures like Bob Geldof, Bono, Sting, U.S. President George Bush, President Obasanjo of Nigeria, and Birhan Woldu will be featured. The BBC will air a three-part series titled Live Aid at 40, while CNN will present a four-part show titled Live Aid: When Rock ’n’ Roll Took On the World. The documentary will feature 6.5 hours of highlights, backstage footage, and interviews with numerous icons. (Variety)

Related Articles

‘Saturday Night Live’ Local Adaptation Coming To The U.K. Via Sky TV
‘SNL50’ Anniversary Special Hit 14.8 Million Viewers On NBC
‘SNL’ First Episode From 1975 To Re-Air On NBC Ahead Of 50th Anniversary Special
‘SNL’ 50th Anniversary Special Sets Dave Chappelle, Tom Hanks, Kim Kardashian, Sabrina Carpenter and More Guests
SNL Announces 50th Anniversary Concert with Jack White, Eddie Vedder, Lady Gaga & More
Kevin Costner Sets New Yosemite Docuseries At Fox Nation