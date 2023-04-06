Home » Entertainment » Lizzo And Jack Black Have Roles In ‘The Mandalorian’

Lizzo And Jack Black Have Roles In 'The Mandalorian'

Lizzo and Jack Black will both have roles in the new season of The Mandalorian. Jack Black posted about it online and shared a photo of the two of them.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the duo plays Duchess and Captain Bombardier, rulers of Plazir-15, which operates partly as a democracy.

Look for them in season 3 of the popular Star Wars series.

