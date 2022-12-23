Home » Entertainment » Lizzo & Austin Butler Post Selfie Singing A Christmas Carol

Lizzo & Austin Butler Post Selfie Singing A Christmas Carol

Lizzo posted a selfie video with Austin Butler. In it, the two of them are singing “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.” After finishing their brief song, the two of them hugged.

The star of the movie, Elvis, hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend and she was there as musical guest.

Lizzo is definitely enjoying the holidays, she told Billboard that she has a half a dozen Christmas trees up at her home in L.A.  She explained by saying “It’s like not having stuff for a long time, and now that I’ve got it, I’m going overboard.

TL;DR:

Lizzo posted a selfie video with Austin Butler singing “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.”

