‘Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum’ Sets December 2027 Release Date

Gollum’s return to the big screen has officially been confirmed for Christmas 2027, with Warner Bros. announcing that Andy Serkis’ The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will premiere on December 17th 2027. Serkis, who also directs the film, reprises his iconic role as Gollum through motion capture technology. The movie, produced by Peter Jackson and team, delves into an untold story set in the Lord of the Rings timeline. Several original cast members expressed interest in returning, but nothing has been confirmed. This marks the first live-action Lord of the Rings film since 2014, though Prime Video has a live-action LOTR series. (Variety)