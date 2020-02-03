Lori Loughin and Mossimo Giannulli Say Prosecutors Withheld Evidence

PRPhotos.com

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are accusing federal prosecutors of withholding evidence from them, TMZ reports. According to new legal documents obtained by the publication, they say the evidence proves they didn’t bribe anyone in a bid to get their daughters Olivia and Bella into University of Southern California.

In the legal filing, the pair claim they believed the $500K they gave Rick Singer was a payment going to the USC itself, not a bribe that was directly bribing anyone.

TMZ writes that the docs state: “Rick Singer has advised the government, in sum and in substance, that … the families that do the side door.”

They continue: “The government clearly acknowledges that Giannulli and Loughlin's alleged 'bribe payments' did not go to any USC official personally, but rather went to USC itself.”

The couple listed their Bel Air home, meanwhile, for $28 million.

“Yes, they are quietly trying to sell their Bel Air home and asking $28 million. It's currently not on the MLS and will only be shown to qualified buyers,” a source tells E! News. “They are willing to take a lower price than what they asked a few years ago because they are serious about selling.”

The insider continues: “They moved to the home when their daughters were in high school and it was very convenient. It's time to move on from this chapter and to find their next project.”