Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli To Learn Fate in August

Disgraced actress Lori Loughlin and her Guess designer husband Mossimo Giannulli will learn their fate on August 21st. The pair pleaded guilty in the college admissions case earlier this month, admitting to shelling out $500K in bribes to get their daughter Olivia Jade and Bella into University of Southern California.
Loughlin agreed to serve two months in jail, pay $150K and do 100 hours of community service, while Giannulli agreed to serve five months, pay $250K and do 250 hours. Boston federal Judge Nathaniel Gorton has to sign off on the deal for it to be finalized.
Meanwhile behind the scenes, a source tells People: “Lori and Mossimo deeply regret what they did. This experience has taken a huge emotional and physical toll on both of them.”
According to Us Weekly, they’re pushing through, but have been going through serious ups and downs in their relationship due to the stress.