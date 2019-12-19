Lori Loughlin Believes She Will Be Exonerated

PRPhotos.com

Lori Loughlin believes she was tricked by William “Rick” Singer, the accused mastermind behind the college admissions scandal, People reports. A source tells the mag that the Full House star believes that the evidence will prove that Singer “hoodwinked” her, and that she will be exonerated.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to charges that they knowingly bribed their daughters Olivia and Bella‘s way into the University of Southern California with $500K. The girls are no longer students at USC.

“Lori was hoodwinked by Rick Singer,” the source says. “There’s no other way to put it. She was convinced that she was making a donation, just like parents have been doing for years.”

“She did not have any intent to do something illegal, and in fact she thought she was doing the right thing,” the source continues. “That’s why she hasn’t pleaded guilty; frankly, she believes that she is innocent and that the evidence shown in court will prove that. Unfortunately, it seems as though the prosecution is hell-bent on making examples out of people, and not playing fair.”

In addition to charges of money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud, Loughlin and Giannulli have been hit with additional federal charges of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery.

The source adds: “She feels like she’s got a valid defense, and that when all the evidence comes out, that she won’t be found guilty. She still is looking into the avenues to defend herself against what she thinks is a meritless charge.”