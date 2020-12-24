Lori Loughlin Not Expected Out at Christmas?

PRPhotos.com

Lori Loughlin is spending her final week in prison, but she will not make it out by Christmas as expected, TMZ reports. Her release date is December 28th. While she hasn’t been particularly engaged with other prisoners, she’s not unfriendly either, per TMZ.

A snitch spilled: “She's keeping her head down and doing everything to avoid trouble.”

Mossimo Giannulli, meanwhile, entered prison on November 19th and is in quarantine per COVID protocols.

Giannulli and Loughlin are both behind bars doing time for their role in the college admissions scandal. They both pleaded guilty to shelling out $500K in bribes to get Olivia and Bella into University of Southern Cal under false pretenses.