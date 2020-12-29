Lori Loughlin Released From Prison

PRPhotos.com

Full House star Lori Loughlin has been released from prison after serving two months for her role in the college admissions scam. She began her time on October 30th at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. Her husband, Guess designer Mossimo Giannulli, is also serving time after pleading guilty to shelling out $500K in bribes to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Bella into University of Southern California under false pretenses.

A source tells People that Loughlin had a tearful reunion with her daughters. “It’s the end of a very long ordeal,” says the source. “It's the most stressful thing she has ever dealt with. She plans on spending New Year's with Olivia and Bella.”

“She is still worried about Mossimo though, and can't wait to have him home,” the insider adds.

He began his five-month sentence on November 19th. Upon release, he will have to perform 250 hours of community service, while Loughlin is now expected to serve 100.

The pair were among the many famous names—including Felicity Huffman—pleading guilty in a broad scam, led by Rick Singer, who has also pleaded guilty. All told, 50+ parents were charged.

In her virtual sentencing hearing in August, Loughlin apologized for her actions.

“I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process,” Loughlin said. “In doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children. But in reality, it only undermined and diminished my daughters' abilities and accomplishments.”

Bella and Olivia are no longer enrolled at USC.

Twitter denounced the release, dubbing her two-month stint “white privilege.”