Lori Loughlin’s Husband Debuts New Pre-Jail Look

How does one prepare to transition from the high life to prison? Following in his wife Lori Loughlin‘s footsteps—she reportedly hired prison consultants to mentally prepare her for what life behind bars was like—Mossimo Giannulli is taking preparation seriously.

TMZ photographed Giannulli with a completely different look: gone is the sleek combed back hair for a shaved head and a long, graying beard.

Loughlin is currently serving time behind bars, and Giannulli is set to report to prison soon. After pleading guilty to bribery in the college admissions scandal, she was ordered to two months in prison and he was sentenced to five. She is expected out around Christmas. He reports November 19th and is expected out around Easter.