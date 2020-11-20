Home » Entertainment » Lori Loughlin’s Husband Mossimo Giannulli Reports to Prison

Lori Loughlin’s Husband Mossimo Giannulli Reports to Prison

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Lori Loughlin is already behind bars serving her time, and now her Guess designer husband Mossimo Giannulli is joining her. Giannulli reported to The Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc on Thursday, November 19th, after pleading guilty for his role in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin is serving two months, Giannulli is serving five. Earlier this week, Giannulli was photographed with a more prison ready look, trading his slicked back hair and clean shave for a shaved head and burly beard.

The pair have taken their fall from grace hard. A sourced told Us Weekly: “It’s definitely shaken things up in their relationship, and not for the better, but they’re going to get through it. They’ll do their time, and then decide as a family how to move forward.”

The couple shelled out $500K to William “Rick” Singer for his help in getting their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, admitted to the University of Southern California.

Related Articles

Brad Pitt Delivering Meals to L.A. Housing Project
Kate Middleton Will Transform Monarchy + Meghan Markle Gave Friends OK To Blab
Jason Momoa Credits Ripped Bod to Genetics, Admits He Doesn’t Want Daughter To Date
Lori Loughlin’s Husband Debuts New Pre-Jail Look
Rebel Wilson Used To Eat 3,000 Calories A Day
Monica To Receive Lady Of Soul Honor At Soul Train Awards