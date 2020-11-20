Lori Loughlin’s Husband Mossimo Giannulli Reports to Prison

PRPhotos.com

Lori Loughlin is already behind bars serving her time, and now her Guess designer husband Mossimo Giannulli is joining her. Giannulli reported to The Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc on Thursday, November 19th, after pleading guilty for his role in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin is serving two months, Giannulli is serving five. Earlier this week, Giannulli was photographed with a more prison ready look, trading his slicked back hair and clean shave for a shaved head and burly beard.

The pair have taken their fall from grace hard. A sourced told Us Weekly: “It’s definitely shaken things up in their relationship, and not for the better, but they’re going to get through it. They’ll do their time, and then decide as a family how to move forward.”

The couple shelled out $500K to William “Rick” Singer for his help in getting their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, admitted to the University of Southern California.