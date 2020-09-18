Lori Loughlin’s Prison Wishes Come True

PRPhotos.com

Lori Loughlin‘s request to serve her two months of time for bribery at a low security prison dubbed a “camp” in Victorville, California, has been approved.

The same judge who derided the Full House star for being greedy at her sentencing approved the “facility closest to her home in CA, preferably the camp at FCI Victorville,” the documents say.

Instead of cells, the facility features open day-dorms, and four-person dorms, according to reports.

Loughlin pleaded guilty to scheming with her husband Mossimo Giannulli and paying out $500K in bribes to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Bella into University of Southern California as fake rowing recruits. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton also approved Giannulli’s request to spend his time at a low-security lockup for men two hours away from home. He is serving five months.