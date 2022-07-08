Home » Entertainment » Losing Weight For The Met Gala Caused Kim Kardashian To Have A Psoriasis Flare Up

Dropping weight for the 2022 Met Gala caused Kim Kardashian to have a serious psoriasis flare.

The reality star told Allure for the August 2022 cover story that consuming meat as a part of her diet to blame.

She said, “Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis so I couldn’t really move my hands.” She added, “It was really painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it’s calmed down.”

Losing 15 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress not only caused psoriasis, but a ton of backlash.

She explained, “If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message. But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life. I don’t see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles — they are considered geniuses for their craft. There are so many things out there that are so not accurate and not true.”

