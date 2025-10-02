Louis Tomlinson & Zayn Malik Team Up For Netflix Road Trip Documentary

Getty Images

Former One Direction members Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik will reunite for a Netflix documentary series scheduled to debut sometime in 2026. The U.S. road trip-style series will follow the pair as they discuss their personal lives, careers, and the recent death of bandmate Liam Payne. Director Nicola Marsh, known for Demi Lovato’s Child Star documentary, Song Exploder, and Stay On Board: The Leo Baker Story, will helm the project. Harry Styles and Niall Horan are not expected to appear in the series. A year ago, Payne died after falling from the third floor of a hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina while he was intoxicated. He was 31. (Story URL)