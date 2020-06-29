Love in Hollywood: Brad Pitt & Alia Shawkat, Billie Lourd & Austen Rydell, Timothee Chalamet & Eiza Gonzalez

PRPhotos.com

The coronavirus isn’t stopping Hollywood’s romances. Or non-romances. Read on for the latest scoop.

BRAD PITT & ALIA SHAWKAT

Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat has been photographed at an art exhibit, at a concert and at restaurants with Brad Pitt, sparking romance rumors. But Shawkat tells Vulture that they pair are in the friends zone.

She told Vulture of the hullabaloo: “We’re not dating. We’re just friends. All my friends were like ‘What’s going on?’ and sending me photos. I just felt overwhelmed. It’s that feeling of being naked in school, like, Oh my God, everyone’s looking at me.”

BILLIE LOURD & AUSTEN RYDELL

Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell, meanwhile, are officially engaged. Rydell shared the good news on Instagram: “She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?” The American Horror Story star connected with him 2017 again after dating when they were younger. They were first spotted traveling in Norway with her family on the anniversary of the death of her mother, Carrie Fisher.

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET & EIZA GONZALEZ

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez, meanwhile, are living their best pandemic life in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The pair have been photographed multiple times in PDA mode; the vacation comes two months after his split from Lily-Rose Depp.