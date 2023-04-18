‘Love Is Blind,’ F. Murray Abraham, John Mulvaney + More!

NETFLIX APOLOGIZES FOR DELAYED ‘LOVE IS BLIND’ REUNION: It appears Netflix is still working out the kinks when it comes to its live technology. On Sunday night (April 16th), the live Love is Blind season four reunion started more than 75 minutes later than it was scheduled to, according to People. Netflix shared an apology via Twitter, writing, "To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry." Fans took to the platform in droves to express their frustration via memes. Even Blockbuster and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tweeted about the streaming platform’s technological difficulties.

REPORT SHOWS F. MURRAY ABRAHAM WAS FIRED FROM ‘MYTHIC QUEST’ DUE TO SEXUAL MISCONDUCT: According to a report by Rolling Stone, F. Murray Abraham was fired from the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest after at least two sexual misconduct complaints were filed against him. The White Lotus star’s exit was announced last April. "We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly," Lionsgate said in a statement. "As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss personnel actions."

JOHN MULANEY’S NETFLIX SPECIAL FEATURES ‘OBNOXIOUS, WASTEFUL, AND UNLIKABLE’ STORIES: On Monday (April 17th), John Mulaney shared a teaser for his upcoming Netflix stand-up special to Twitter. "As you process and digest how obnoxious, wasteful, and unlikable that story is, just remember that's one I'm willing to tell you," he says in the clip. John Mulaney: Baby J premieres on the streaming platform on April 25th.

WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA MEMBERS VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE: According to The Los Angeles Times, members of the Writers Guild of America voted 98% to 2% in favor of a strike authorization. This means that union leaders can call for a strike if they are unable to reach a deal on a new film and television contract. “You have expressed your collective strength, solidarity, and the demand for meaningful change in overwhelming numbers,” the WGA said in a statement to its members. “Armed with this demonstration of unity and resolve, we will continue to work at the negotiating table to achieve a fair contract for all writers.”