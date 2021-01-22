Luann de Lesseps Denies Partying Maskless

PRPhotos.com

Luann de Lesseps is firing back at reports that she has risked the health of cast and crew on Real Housewives of New York by partying maskless. The 55-year-old was photographed at a birthday party indoors in Florida with pals, sans mask. Real Housewives of Miami stars Marysol Patton and Alexia Echevarria were also there.

RHONY filming has been shut down because a castmate (unnamed) has COVID.

De Lesseps tells Page Six that party-goers had to provide a negative COVID test to attend the party. “I took the mask off for some photos,” she told us. “Knowing everyone had tested negative, I felt comfortable doing that.”

She says she will quarantine when she returns to New York.