Luann de Lesseps Is Drinking Again

The troubled Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps says she’s back to drinking after months of court-mandate sobriety.

The 54-year-old tells People: “New Year’s has been a time of reflection. I’ve learned a great deal about myself, and I’m in a very good place and finally back in the drivers seat. I’ve always said my journey is day by day. I’m toasting to a happy new year ahead!”

The last few years have been a wild ride for du Lesseps, who was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida in December of 2017 on charges of battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication.

Afterwards, she entered an alcohol treatment center. In 2018, she returned after slipping up. Not drinking became a key part of her plea deal, which she agreed to in August of 2018. In exchange for one-year probation and no time behind bars, she had to not possess or consume alcohol or drugs, in addition to agreeing to serving community service, attending AA meetings and taking a Victim Impact Class organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

In April, de Lesseps failed an alcohol test and admitted to “drinking 2 glasses of mimosas after a cabaret performance she had in Chicago.” She revamped her agreement with the court, and promised to participate in a weekly call-in counseling session, a monthly psychiatric check-in and said she’d keep a breathalyzer with her.