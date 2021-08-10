Lucy Hale Apologizes for Removing Sentimental Tattoo

PRPhotos.com

Lucy Hale, 32, shared an Instagram Story of a sun tattoo on her left side of her torso, and revealed that she plans to remove it with laser treatments. She also posted the shots in honor of her sister Maggie‘s birthday, and apologized for zapping their matching tattoos.

“I've made her get tattoos with me (I'm sorry Maggie I'm getting this one lasered off),” Hale wrote.

Hale shared: “it's my sweet, hardworking, inspiring sisters birthday today & I'll say it here…she could kick your a**, make a charcuterie board better that's Pinterest status, all while raising 3 kids looking GORG,” on a photo of her sister.

The matching “I love you” tattoos they have on their left wrists will “stay.”