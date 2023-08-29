Lupita Nyong’o Honors Chadwick Boseman On The Third Anniversary Of His Death

Lupita Nyong’o is remembering her friend and Black Panther costar Chadwick Boseman, three years after he passed away due to colon cancer at the age of 43.

“Three years ago today, I experienced a singular pain at the news of @chadwickboseman's death. The confusion was so profound that it took months to trust the feeling of joy again,” Nyong’o captioned a black-and-white photo of Boseman.

The 355 star said she took the photo at an airport in South Korea, after they had “just learned to do the baby heart with our fingers.” The 21 Bridges actor can be seen holding his hand up.

“Death is hard to understand, maybe even harder to accept,” the Us actress added. “But the love generated from the life he lived will fuel every anniversary marking his absence. : Chadwick may no longer be in our photos, but he will always be in our hearts.”

Boseman will be honored with a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2024.