Lupita Nyong’o, Joshua Jackson, Sophia Bush + More!

LUPITA NYONG’O AND JOSHUA JACKSON ARE SEEN TOGETHER AT JANELLE MONAE CONCERT: Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson are spending time together, following their respective breakups. People reports that the Black Panther actress and Dawson’s Creek actor were seen together at the Janelle Monae concert in Los Angeles Wednesday (October 18th). This comes after Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson earlier this month. Nyong’o also shared a lengthy post on Instagram Thursday (October 19th), announcing that she and Selema Masekea have gone their separate ways. "It is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust," the Us actress wrote. "I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."

ALI KRIEGER HINTS THAT ASHLYN HARRIS CHEATED ON HER WITH SOPHIA BUSH: Ali Krieger insinuated on Instagram Thursday (October 19th) that her estranged wife, Ashlyn Harris, cheated on her with One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush. The professional soccer player shared photos of herself practicing on the field and wrote in the caption, “Preparing for playoffs while in my Beyoncé lemonade era.” Beyonce’s Lemonade album was all about her husband, Jay-Z, cheating on her. This comes just days after it was reported that Harris and Bush are dating—after Harris filed for divorce from Krieger in September and Bush filed for divorce from Grant Hughes in August.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT ENTERS REHAB FOLLOWING ‘EXTREMELY DIFFICULT PAST FEW YEARS:’ TMZ reports that Jussie Smollett, the Empire actor who was sentenced to 150 days in jail for the false report of a hate crime in 2022, has entered rehab. "Jussie has had an extremely difficult past few years. He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps,” his rep told the outlet. Smollett was released after spending a week in jail, pending an ongoing appeal.

SIMU LIU SAYS HIS PARENTS ACCIDENTALLY GOT ‘SO HIGH’ WHILE HOUSE SITTING FOR HIM: Simu Liu appeared on Tuesday’s (October 17th) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared a funny story about his parents accidentally consuming his “edibles and things,” which he takes “recreationally” and “infrequently." He explained that his mom found what she believed were “gummy bears and trail mix with dried mushrooms,” after she went "foraging around the house for things to eat" while house sitting for him. After “popping them like Skittles,” his parents “immediately” crashed his car. “They crash it in my driveway into the shrubs," the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star said. "They're so high at this point. They're freaking out, they don't know else to do." He later joked that he wouldn’t leave them alone “unsupervised” in his house again.