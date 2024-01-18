Lynne Marta, Lorne Michaels, Tina Fey + More!

PRPhotos.com

LYNNE MARTA DIES AT 78: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Footloose and Joe Kidd actor Lynne Marta has passed away at the age of 78. Marta’s friend, Chris Saint-Hilaire, told the outlet that she died in her home in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer. In addition to her film roles, Marta appeared on television shows such as Love, American Style, The Mod Squad, The Rookies, Starsky & Hutch, and Charlie’s Angels.

LORNE MICHAELS HINTS THAT TINA FEY MAY BE HIS SUCCESSOR: Lorne Michaels spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his plans for Saturday Night Live following the 50th anniversary show in 2025. “We’re doing the 50th anniversary show in February of ’25, so I will definitely be there for that, and definitely be there until that, and sometime before that we’ll figure out what we’re gonna do,” he told the outlet. As for who could fill his shoes, he said, “It could easily be Tina Fey, but you know, there are a lot of people who are there now who are also, you know [could be good]. Tina’s brilliant and great at everything. She’s a very important person in my life.”

PAULY SHORE TO STAR AS RICHARD SIMMONS IN NEW BIOPIC: Variety reports that Pauly Shore is officially portraying fitness instructor Richard Simmons in a new biopic. The film is in development at the Warner Bros. subsidiary The Wolper Organization. Simmons took to Facebook to address the news on Wednesday (January 17th), explaining that he did not give his “permission” for the movie to be made. “Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore,” he wrote. “I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read. I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support.”

HOLLAND TAYLOR SAYS SHE ‘CAN’T IMAGINE’ WORKING WITH PARTNER SARAH PAULSON: Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson have been a couple for approximately eight years, but The Chair actor doesn’t see them working together in the future—except maybe on a “rarefied” play. “I can’t imagine,” Taylor told Variety recently. “I don't like seeing couples doing things because I'm always aware of the coupledom.” She added that people have approached the pair with “one or two” projects, but the only thing she could really see them doing together is a play called The Chalk Garden. “It’s a very rarefied kind of play,” Taylor told the outlet.