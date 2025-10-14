M. Night Shyamalan & Brad Falchuk Developing TV Series About Magic 8 Ball

Getty Images

Director M. Night Shyamalan will helm a live-action television series based on Mattel’s iconic Magic 8 Ball toy. Brad Falchuk, co-creator of Glee, American Horror Story, and the 911 series, wrote the script for the project. The two serve as co-creators on the show, produced by Mattel Studios. Shyamalan announced the development on Instagram, posting a script titled “Magic 8 Ball Season 1 ‘Pilot."” “Been working on this for a couple years… Who’s in?” Shyamalan wrote, using hashtag “It Is Certain.” The Magic 8 Ball, invented in 1946, is a fortune-telling sphere that provides responses to yes-or-no questions when shaken. Additional details and cast members remain undetermined. The project follows Mattel’s expansion into entertainment after Barbie earned $1.4 billion globally, with multiple toy-based films and shows in development. (Story URL)