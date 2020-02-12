Macaulay Culkin Talks ‘Disaster’ Tarantino Audition, Recent Acting Roles

PRPhotos.com

Auditions are tough—even for already famous actors! In a recent profile with Esquire, Macaulay Culkin shared that he auditioned for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood—the 10-time Oscar nominated film by Quentin Tarantino. Turns out, it didn’t go as smoothly as he hoped: “It was a disaster”, Culkin recalled “I wouldn’t have hired me. I’m terrible at auditioning anyway, and this was my first audition in, like, eight years.”

Despite his absence in that film, you can still see Culkin, 39, resurfacing in the acting world. He recently appeared in his girlfriend, actress Brenda Song‘s, series Dollface on Hulu. While enjoying taking on some new roles, the actor doesn’t seem locked in on an acting comeback. “”No matter how much I act like a curmudgeonly old man, it’s still fun to get back in the saddle once in a while and play around.”