Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Get Matching Voodoo Doll Tattoos

Machine Gun Kelly and fiancé Megan Fox celebrated her 36th birthday by getting matching voodoo doll tattoos. The ring finger tats were designed to look like real voodoo dolls.

The couple shared several pics of their day out together. In one, they’re on a rollercoaster ride on Space Mountain at Disneyland.

Kelly posted: “Wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being. I love you Maki.”

This month marks 2 years since the couple first started dating.

TL;DR:

Machine Gun Kelly and fiancé Megan Fox celebrated her 36th birthday by getting matching voodoo doll tattoos. The ring finger tats were designed to look like real voodoo dolls.