Home » Entertainment » Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Get Matching Voodoo Doll Tattoos

Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Get Matching Voodoo Doll Tattoos

Posted on

Machine Gun Kelly and fiancé Megan Fox celebrated her 36th birthday by getting matching voodoo doll tattoos. The ring finger tats were designed to look like real voodoo dolls.

The couple shared several pics of their day out together. In one, they’re on a rollercoaster ride on Space Mountain at Disneyland.

Kelly posted: “Wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being. I love you Maki.”

This month marks 2 years since the couple first started dating.

TL;DR:

Machine Gun Kelly and fiancé Megan Fox celebrated her 36th birthday by getting matching voodoo doll tattoos. The ring finger tats were designed to look like real voodoo dolls.

Related Articles

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Share Photos From Their Wedding
Sarah Levy, Emma Roberts, Julia Fox + More!
Megan Fox Cuts A Hole In Her Designer Jumpsuit To Have Sex With Machine Gun Kelly
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Marry In Santa Barbara
Jason Momoa And Eiza Gonzalez Are Dating
‘Saturday Night Live’ Parodies Johnny Depp And Amber Heard